John Bolton's Place In Ukraine Policy John Bolton's role in the events that sparked the House's impeachment inquiry is coming to light. It could change his political legacy.

John Bolton's Place In Ukraine Policy Politics John Bolton's Place In Ukraine Policy John Bolton's Place In Ukraine Policy Audio will be available later today. John Bolton's role in the events that sparked the House's impeachment inquiry is coming to light. It could change his political legacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor