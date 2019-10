Iraq Protests Continue Large protests are expected to continue in Iraq Friday, even after the government said last week that many of the 149 people killed in recent protests were killed by security forces shooting to kill.

Iraq Protests Continue Middle East Iraq Protests Continue Iraq Protests Continue Audio will be available later today. Large protests are expected to continue in Iraq Friday, even after the government said last week that many of the 149 people killed in recent protests were killed by security forces shooting to kill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor