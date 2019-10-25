Accessibility links
Non Surfing Safari In this music parody game we rewrote songs by The Beach Boys to be about beach activities you can do without getting more than your feet wet.

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
Non Surfing Safari

Heard on Ask Me Another

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

Inspired by the hard truth that The Pacific Ocean is actually really cold, in this music parody game we rewrote songs by The Beach Boys to be about beach activities you can do without getting more than your feet wet.

Heard on Michael McDonald: Once A Doobie, Always A Doobie.

The answer to life’s funnier questions.