Non Surfing Safari

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.
Inspired by the hard truth that The Pacific Ocean is actually really cold, in this music parody game we rewrote songs by The Beach Boys to be about beach activities you can do without getting more than your feet wet.
Heard on Michael McDonald: Once A Doobie, Always A Doobie.