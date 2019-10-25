Accessibility links
Older Or Younger Than 25? Ask Me Another celebrate the 25th anniversary of Santa Barbara's public radio station KCLU in a game where contestants must decide if these things are younger or older than the station.

Ask Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
Older Or Younger Than 25?

Contestants go head-to-head in Ask Me Another's final round at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Contestants go head-to-head in Ask Me Another's final round at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

In this final round, Ask Me Another celebrate the 25th anniversary of Santa Barbara's public radio station KCLU in a game where contestants must decide if these things are younger or older than the station.

Heard on Michael McDonald: Once A Doobie, Always A Doobie.

