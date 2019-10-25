Lizzo Enlists Ariana Grande For 'Good As Hell' Remix

Back in the before-times, a pop star would release a single and it'd climb the charts, hit a peak position and begin a slow descent into oblivion. The whole process might take a few months, and then it'd be on to the next single.

But Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" has experienced a different trajectory entirely: It bubbled up for about a year and a half before taking off earlier this year, and now it sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a seventh (nonconsecutive) week. So it only makes sense that, when it came time for something new, Lizzo — whose breakthrough album, Cuz I Love You, came out earlier this year — would opt to reinvigorate a single even older than "Truth Hurts."

That'd be 2016's unstoppable, wonderful "Good As Hell," which now has its very own 2019 remix thanks to an assist from another pop juggernaut: Ariana Grande, who joins the fun with her own demand to be treated right. ("He better know my worth," she sings, adding, "There's so much that I deserve.")

Don't be surprised to see Grande's presence inspire a much-deserved renaissance for "Good As Hell." And, hey, if that works, Lizzo's catalog doesn't end there: She's got two more albums (2013's Lizzobangers and 2015's Big Grrrl Small World), just waiting for their own overdue turn at the top of the charts.