Weekly Wrap: School Surveillance, That Anonymous Book, College Tuition Benefits

Senate Republicans have introduced a bill that would expand school surveillance of students in an effort to stop mass shootings and violence. But is that type of surveillance effective — and what does it mean for students? Plus, news of a book by the same anonymous author of the infamous "I Am Part of The Resistance Inside the Trump Administration" op-ed took the internet by storm this week. Service-industry employers such as Chipotle are expanding college tuition benefits to lessen turnover. Sam speaks to a Starbucks employee who is close to finishing her degree through that company's program and asks whether employees can actually take advantage of these benefits. Sam is joined by NPR education correspondent Anya Kamenetz and NPR arts editor Rose Friedman.

