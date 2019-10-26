Fresh Air Weekend: The Life And Music Of Janis Joplin; Kathryn Hahn

New Janis Joplin Biography Reveals The Hard Work Behind The Heart: Onstage, Joplin oozed confidence, sexuality and exuberance, but biographer Holly George-Warren describes the singer as a bookworm who worked hard to create her "blues feelin' mama" musical persona.

'The Lighthouse': A Brashly Funny Thriller, Soaked In Rain, Rum And Testosterone: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson play 19th-century seamen stationed at a remote lighthouse. Shot in black and white, it's an exquisitely old-fashioned study of souls in isolation.

Actor Kathryn Hahn Says The Best Part Of Her Career Came Post-Kids: Hahn says the "complicated and messy roles" she craved came later in her career. In HBO's Mrs. Fletcher, she plays a divorced woman experiencing a sexual reawakening after her son leaves for college.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

