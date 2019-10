The Importance Of Preserving Videos Of War Crimes NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dia Kayyali, program manager for Witness, about YouTube's removal of videos considered to be evidence of human rights violations in countries such as Syria and Yemen.

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dia Kayyali, program manager for Witness, about YouTube's removal of videos considered to be evidence of human rights violations in countries such as Syria and Yemen.