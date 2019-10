A History Of Congressional Stunts House Republicans efforts to disrupt the impeachment inquiry this week by storming a closed hearing is part of a tradition of using "stunts" to try to redirect the political debate on Capitol Hill.

A History Of Congressional Stunts Politics A History Of Congressional Stunts A History Of Congressional Stunts Audio will be available later today. House Republicans efforts to disrupt the impeachment inquiry this week by storming a closed hearing is part of a tradition of using "stunts" to try to redirect the political debate on Capitol Hill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor