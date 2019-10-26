Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roxanne.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Yes, sir.

SAGAL: A paper published this week describes the unique mating tactic of the white bellbird of Brazil. Scientists say that the male of the species seduces the females by doing what?

ROBERTS: I believe it's screaming.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It screams in the female's face.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Male white bellbirds are the world's loudest bird. Their mating ritual includes sidling up next to the ladies, taking a deep breath in and then screaming their lungs out.

(LAUGHTER)

ROY BLOUNT JR: It's always heartening to find out about a species that does worse than ours.

SAGAL: Yeah, that's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Although maybe, if you're not getting lucky, you can take this bird as your model. Forget do you come here often and go for (screaming) do you come here often?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Male scientists, by the way, say this is a highly unusual tactic among mating rituals. Women scientists said, yeah, no.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But remember, the reason they do this is because it works. That's how sexual selection works. The females pick the loudest voices. So the females are, like, you had me at (screaming) hello.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HEY LADIES")

BEASTIE BOYS: (Singing) Hey, hey, hey, hey, ladies.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists run their mouths in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

