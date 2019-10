Facebook Rolls Out Its News Feature NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ken Doctor, a media consultant and analyst, about the "News" feature Facebook launched this week for users on its mobile app.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ken Doctor, a media consultant and analyst, about the "News" feature Facebook launched this week for users on its mobile app.