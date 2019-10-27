U.S. Attacks ISIS Locations In Syria

U.S. forces attacked ISIS targets overnight Saturday in northwest Syria, leaving at least nine people dead, war monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

Multiple news organizations report that U.S. forces targeted ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and U.S. officials believe he is dead pending forensic testing, though NPR has not independently confirmed those reports.

The White House says President Trump plans a major statement at 9 a.m. Sunday, and late Saturday night Trump tweeted, "Something very big has just happened!"

The White Helmets, a group of volunteer rescue workers that have operated in the Syrian civil war, provided NPR with a video of what the group says was the site of the attack, including rubble surrounding what appeared to be a large bomb crater.

A rescue worker told NPR about 10 bodies were recovered from the site.

The Observatory says eight helicopters and a warplane belonging to U.S.-led coalition forces fighting ISIS struck an area north of the Syrian city of Idlib, close to the Turkish border. Heavy strikes targeted ISIS positions for about two hours, with militants firing back at helicopters. The group says many people were wounded in the attack.

A White Helmets official told NPR a two-story building was targeted in the strike. In the video, the site appears fairly isolated, surrounded by a grove of trees, a few homes and desert mountains.

Mazloum Abdi, the Kurdish commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, said in a tweet that there was a "Successful& historical operation due to a joint intelligence work with the United States of America." The SDF had been an important ally to U.S. forces fighting ISIS.

Baghdadi has previously been reported killed several times before, including in announcements by Iraq and Russia. He was believed to be hiding out in the desert near the Syria-Iraq border.

NPR's Daniel Estrin, Lama Al-Arian and Jane Arraf contributed reporting.