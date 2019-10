California Wildfires Latest About 50,000 people have been told to evacuate their homes in Northern California amid power outages and extreme fire weather: dry winds with gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

About 50,000 people have been told to evacuate their homes in Northern California amid power outages and extreme fire weather: dry winds with gusts up to 80 miles per hour.