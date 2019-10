Nonpartisan Diplomats Caught Up In Ukraine Investigation NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks former Ambassador Barbara Bodine how diplomats are navigating the impeachment inquiry which has put nonpartisan foreign service officers under political pressure.

