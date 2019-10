Remembering The Lynching Of Claude Neal Eighty-five years ago, one of the most gruesome lynchings took place in the Florida panhandle. Some people there want to make sure the story will never be forgotten.

Remembering The Lynching Of Claude Neal History Remembering The Lynching Of Claude Neal Remembering The Lynching Of Claude Neal Audio will be available later today. Eighty-five years ago, one of the most gruesome lynchings took place in the Florida panhandle. Some people there want to make sure the story will never be forgotten. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor