Nike's Controversially Fast New Shoes NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Amby Burfoot, lifelong runner and former editor-in-chief at Runner's World, about the super-fast Nike shoes that might give runners an unfair advantage.

Nike's Controversially Fast New Shoes Sports Nike's Controversially Fast New Shoes Nike's Controversially Fast New Shoes Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Amby Burfoot, lifelong runner and former editor-in-chief at Runner's World, about the super-fast Nike shoes that might give runners an unfair advantage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor