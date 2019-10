Raid Aftermath President Trump provided a lot of details about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, however, has been speaking in broad strokes.

Raid Aftermath National Security Raid Aftermath President Trump provided a lot of details about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, however, has been speaking in broad strokes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor