Trump Impeachment Inquiry: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents

Ella Trujillo for NPR
Ella Trujillo for NPR

The Democrat-led House of Representatives is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. While momentum toward impeachment had been building among Democrats for months, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a formal inquiry in September — after a whistleblower complaint about a White House phone call with Ukraine.

In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump asked for an investigation into a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election and into potential 2020 rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. The White House is also accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine for Trump's personal political gain. Trump maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

Here is the key information you need in order to understand an increasingly complicated affair. Read the latest coverage of the inquiry here.

Timeline: The Ukraine Affair

Clockwise from top left: Rudy Giuliani, President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. AFP/Getty Images and Getty Images hide caption

AFP/Getty Images and Getty Images

Clockwise from top left: Rudy Giuliani, President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

AFP/Getty Images and Getty Images

Here's how we got to the impeachment inquiry, from Trump's early focus on Ukraine in 2017, to the release of the whistleblower complaint on Sept. 26. Read the timeline.

Who And What: Key People And Concepts

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch surrounded by lawyers, aides and journalists as she arrives at the U.S. Capitol to testify on Oct. 11. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since the original whistleblower complaint was released, the list of names of those connected to Trump's call with Zelenskiy or to broader Ukraine policy has grown substantially.

From the president to career diplomats to private lawyers, here is a quick guide to people connected to the events being investigated.

In-depth profiles:

Documents: Primary Sources

Written words are central to the Ukraine affair. The significance of the whistleblower's original complaint and the White House's record of its call with Ukraine are debated, but the text is public. Here are the documents to refer to as the inquiry proceeds:

Tracker: House Members Who Back Impeachment

Even before the House speaker announced a formal inquiry, Democrats were calling for impeachment proceedings. Here is where they stand ahead of a potential vote on articles of impeachment.

More: Who In The House Is Calling For Impeachment?