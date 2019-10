Morning News Brief The world's most wanted terrorist was killed in a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria. For a third straight year California is grappling with unprecedented challenges from wildfires.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. The world's most wanted terrorist was killed in a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria. For a third straight year California is grappling with unprecedented challenges from wildfires. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor