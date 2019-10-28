Russian Scientists Attach Tracker To Eagle To Follow Its Flight

The bird flew from Kazakhstan to Iran. But the scientists had only planned on Kazakhstan phone data rates. The cost in Iran drained the scientists' budget. Luckily, their network gave a refund.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Overseas travelers know to watch for expensive phone charges, but one frequent flyer disregarded the cost. Russian scientists attached a tracker to an eagle. The bird they named Min flew from Kazakhstan to Iran, but the scientists had only planned on Kazakhstan data rates. The cost in Iran drained their budget. Luckily, their network gave a refund. But the eagle was only getting started. He has since flown on to Yemen.

