Argentine Election Results Suggest A Turn To Leftist Populism In Argentina's presidential election, Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former Argentine president Cristina Kirchner have ousted one term leader Mauricio Macri.

Argentine Election Results Suggest A Turn To Leftist Populism Argentine Election Results Suggest A Turn To Leftist Populism Argentine Election Results Suggest A Turn To Leftist Populism Audio will be available later today. In Argentina's presidential election, Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former Argentine president Cristina Kirchner have ousted one term leader Mauricio Macri. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor