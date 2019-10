Examining What Leader's Death Means To ISIS' Future NPR'S Steve Inskeep talks to Nicholas Rasmussen, ex-Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, about the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Examining What Leader's Death Means To ISIS' Future Examining What Leader's Death Means To ISIS' Future Examining What Leader's Death Means To ISIS' Future Audio will be available later today. NPR'S Steve Inskeep talks to Nicholas Rasmussen, ex-Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, about the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor