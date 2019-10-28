A Year Ago A Gunman Killed 11 People In A Pittsburgh Synagogue

Candles were lit in Pittsburgh Sunday evening to remember the eleven Jewish worshipers who were killed a year ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue — the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Yesterday, 11 candles were lit to remember the 11 Jewish worshippers who were killed at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue a year ago. Lucy Perkins of member station WESA attended the memorial.

LUCY PERKINS, BYLINE: The list of those who died is long.

JEFFREY MYERS: Joyce Feinberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Dan Stein, Mel Wax. Irv Younger.

PERKINS: One year ago, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers was leading Saturday morning services when a gunman entered his sanctuary and opened fire.

MYERS: (Singing in Hebrew).

PERKINS: On Sunday evening, Myers recited a prayer for the souls of the deceased, many of whom were his own congregants.

MYERS: (Singing in Hebrew).

PERKINS: Relatives remembered those they lost. Rose Mallinger's daughter talked in a video remembrance about how her mother loved to dance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREA WEDNER: When she was young, her and her friends used to crash weddings just to go and dance. Every wedding, bar mitzvah - whatever - she was out there on the dance floor. She was leading dances. She just loved to dance.

PERKINS: The shooting was the worst anti-Semitic attack on American soil in U.S. history. Three congregations shared the synagogue - New Light, Dor Hadash and Tree of Life. Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of New Light offered a prayer for healing. People in attendance were quiet, still, until Perlman made this request.

JONATHAN PERLMAN: I would like the government to - this year, federal and state government, to finally take action on gun control, which they promised us.

(APPLAUSE)

PERKINS: Perlman asked residents to care for and protect each other, not despite religious differences but because of them.

PERLMAN: We want to create friendship in this city, and I am hopeful that that will happen and that this incident last year is a trigger to us to get moving.

PERKINS: We need to light a candle of hope, he said, and sincerely believe in it.

For NPR News, I'm Lucy Perkins in Pittsburgh.

(SOUNDBITE OF OLAFUR ARNALDS' "MOMENTARY")

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.