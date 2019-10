Will U.S. Raid On ISIS Leader Ease Pressure On Trump? The killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi comes as President Trump is under increasing pressure from the House's impeachment inquiry.

Will U.S. Raid On ISIS Leader Ease Pressure On Trump?

The killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi comes as President Trump is under increasing pressure from the House's impeachment inquiry.