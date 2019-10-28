Nationals' Fan Doesn't Drop Beer When Astros' Ball Comes At Him

Jeff Adams was holding a beer as the ball was flying in his direction. The ball hit by a Houston Astro player smacked the Washington fan in his rib cage, but Adams didn't spill his bear.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So you're at Game 5 of the World Series. A Houston Astros player hits a home run...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE BUCK: That is hit into left center field, back at the wall. It is gone.

GREENE: ...Over the wall and right to you. But you have a beer in each hand. What do you do? Well, if you're Jeff Adams, you lead with your chest. The ball smacked the Washington Nationals fan in his rib cage. Jeff's Nationals may have lost the game last night, but at least he didn't spill his beer.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.