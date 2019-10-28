House Will Vote To Formalize Impeachment Inquiry

The House will vote on Thursday on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry, according to senior House Democratic aides. The resolution will outline the next steps for impeachment inquiry, including for open hearings, the disclosure of transcripts and due process rights for the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the resolution in a letter to House Democrats on Monday.

"This resolution establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel," Pelosi said.

She added, "We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives."