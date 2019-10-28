Accessibility links
Pelosi Says House Will Vote To Formalize Impeachment Inquiry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says the House will vote this week on a resolution that would outline the next steps in their inquiry into President Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters earlier this month. She announced on Monday the House will vote to formalize its impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters earlier this month. She announced on Monday the House will vote to formalize its impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The House will vote on Thursday on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry, according to senior House Democratic aides. The resolution will outline the next steps for impeachment inquiry, including for open hearings, the disclosure of transcripts and due process rights for the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the resolution in a letter to House Democrats on Monday.

"This resolution establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel," Pelosi said.

She added, "We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives."

