READ: Ukraine Expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's Opening Statement

In his testimony before the House impeachment inquiry Tuesday, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, is expected to describe his concerns with how the Trump administration handled Ukraine policy and with an April 21 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

"In the Spring of 2019, I became aware of outside influencers promoting a false narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the interagency," he says in his prepared opening remarks, which were obtained by NPR. "This narrative was harmful to U.S. government policy. While my interagency colleagues and I were becoming increasingly optimistic on Ukraine's prospects, this alternative narrative undermined U.S. government efforts to expand cooperation with Ukraine."

Vindman says he relayed "certain concerns" to National Security officials internally "in accordance with my decades of experience and training, sense of duty, and obligation to cooperate within the chain of command."

Vindman also says he believed if Ukraine actually pursued an investigation into the Biden family and Burisma, as Trump suggested it did, Ukraine would lose bipartisan support, which would in turn "undermine all U.S. national security."