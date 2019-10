Seminaries Start Slavery Reparation Funds Amid Calls For National Program Two seminaries with historic ties to slavery recently set aside money for reparations. Another rejected such a proposal. The moves have prompted a debate over how to make up for pro-slavery legacies.

Two seminaries with historic ties to slavery recently set aside money for reparations. Another rejected such a proposal. The moves have prompted a debate over how to make up for pro-slavery legacies.