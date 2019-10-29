A Small Samsung Satellite Came Down In A Field In Michigan

Residents of Gratiot County, Mich., awoke Saturday to a surprise visitor from space — not an alien, but a small satellite attached to a balloon. According to the Detroit Free Press, it was planned.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So residents of Gratiot County, Mich., woke up last Saturday to a surprise visitor from space. No, it was not an alien; a small satellite attached to a balloon had crashed in a field. According to the Detroit Free Press, the landing was planned. No one was injured. Samsung, the satellite's owner, issued an apology. Quote, "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused." No problem at all. Just maybe a little heads-up next time.

