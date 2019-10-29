Lebanon's Prime Minister Hariri Resigns After Weeks Of Protests

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri is submitting his resignation, after nearly two weeks of anti-government protests brought hundreds of thousands of Lebanese to the streets.

In a televised address, Hariri said Tuesday that he has reached a "dead end" amid the widespread demonstrations that had paralyzed the country.

"For 13 days the Lebanese people have waited for a decision for a political solution that stops the deterioration [of the economy]," Hariri said, according to Reuters. "And I have tried, during this period, to find a way out, through which to listen to the voice of the people."

"It is time for us to have a big shock to face the crisis," he said. "To all partners in political life, our responsibility today is how we protect Lebanon and revive its economy."

Hariri's resignation would effectively force Lebanon to form a new government, if President Michel Aoun accepts the resignation.

Lebanon's demonstrations began in reaction to the government's tax proposals, including one on calls over WhatsApp. But the protests grew into a call for Hariri to resign. The country's unrest has been paralleled by demonstrations in Chile, Iraq and elsewhere, but the protests in Lebanon have often been notable for their decidedly festive atmosphere.

The protests are the largest demonstrations in the country since 2005, when Prime Minister Rafik Hariri – Saad's father — was assassinated in a car bombing in Beirut.