READ: House Democrats Release Draft Resolution On Impeachment Inquiry

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democrats introduced a draft resolution to formalize their impeachment inquiry.

The move comes after President Trump and congressional Republicans denounced the probe as "illegitimate" because Democrats launched the probe and began closed-door witness interviews without a full House vote.

In a letter to House Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the move now was "to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives."

The House Rules Committee scheduled a Wednesday meeting to review the draft and set up a full House vote on in on Thursday.

Read the text of the draft.