Boeing CEO Faces Tough Questions From Lawmakers Over Safety Of 737 Max Boeing's CEO faced tough questions on Capitol Hill Tuesday about design flaws that caused two deadly 737 Max plane crashes. Though admitting making mistakes, some of his answers angered lawmakers.

Boeing CEO Faces Tough Questions From Lawmakers Over Safety Of 737 Max