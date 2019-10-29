Nationals Beat Astros 7-2 In Game 6 Of The World Series
Matt Slocum/AP
The Washington Nationals avoided elimination by beating the Houston Astros 7-2 in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series and forcing a Game 7 in Houston on Wednesday.
But even a Series-defining Game 7 could have a tough time matching the tension and drama of Game 6 which featured a controversial call that appeared to kill — at least temporarily — a Washington rally.
Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was the winning pitcher, lasting eight and a third innings, striking out seven while allowing only two runs on five hits.
Call upheld.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2019
Unreal.
What a failure.
Not interference in last year's World Series pic.twitter.com/miwMTFcXfJ— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) October 30, 2019
That is an absolutely awful call... what are we doin?— Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) October 30, 2019