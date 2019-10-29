Accessibility links
Nationals Beat Astros 7-2 In Game 6 Of The World Series The game featured timely home runs, stifling pitching by the Nationals' Stephen Strasburg, and a controversial call by the umpires that could have changed the course of the game.
NPR logo Nationals Beat Astros 7-2 In Game 6 Of The World Series

Sports

Nationals Beat Astros 7-2 In Game 6 Of The World Series

Enlarge this image

The Washington Nationals congratulate Anthony Rendon after his two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Matt Slocum/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Matt Slocum/AP

The Washington Nationals congratulate Anthony Rendon after his two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Matt Slocum/AP

The Washington Nationals avoided elimination by beating the Houston Astros 7-2 in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series and forcing a Game 7 in Houston on Wednesday.

But even a Series-defining Game 7 could have a tough time matching the tension and drama of Game 6 which featured a controversial call that appeared to kill — at least temporarily — a Washington rally.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was the winning pitcher, lasting eight and a third innings, striking out seven while allowing only two runs on five hits.