Film And Television Comic John Witherspoon Dies At 77

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon, whose first roles were on 1970s TV shows such as Barnaby Jones and The Richard Pryor Show, but who was best known for his role as the crotchety dad in the Friday films, has died at 77.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.



- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon's family confirmed his death in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77," the family said in a statement.

Witherspoon, who was born John Weatherspoon in Detroit in 1942, started his career as a stand-up comic and continued to play clubs throughout his life. In 1979, he got his first television role, on Barnaby Jones, playing a counselor at a camp for drug-addicted children, alongside a very young Sean Penn in his first credited role.

Stumbled on this today while watching S8 of Barnaby Jones on DVD (yes I know that’s weird) Sean Penn’s 1st credited acting role!! pic.twitter.com/kRaTabkmDn — Ted Linhart (@TedOnTV) October 20, 2017

Later, Witherspoon appeared in Good Times, What's Happening!! and The Incredible Hulk, among others. He became a regular on The Richard Pryor Show. Years later, he had recurring roles in The Wayans Bros. and The Tracey Morgan Show.

He voiced Robert "Granddad" Freeman in the animated sitcom, The Boondocks, which wrapped in 2014. However, in May, Witherspoon said the show and his character were set for a revival.

His feature films included Hollywood Shuffle, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, I'm Gonna Get You Sucka, Bird, The Meteor Man and all three of the Friday comedies starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker – Friday (1995), Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002).

Ice Cube tweeted that "Life won't be funny without him."

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon is survived by his wife, Angela and two sons, JD and Alexander. The family said they were "in shock" over his death and asked for privacy.

"John used to say 'I'm no big deal,' but he was huge deal to us," the family said in their statement.