NCAA Athletes And Money The NCAA's board of governors voted to permit student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness. Steve Inkseep talks to Kavitha Davidson of The Athletic.

NCAA Athletes And Money Sports NCAA Athletes And Money NCAA Athletes And Money Audio will be available later today. The NCAA's board of governors voted to permit student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness. Steve Inkseep talks to Kavitha Davidson of The Athletic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor