Scientists Studying Extreme Winds And Wildfires Firefighters in California are bracing for more unusually strong winds in the days ahead. Scientists are studying whether these types of wind events are getting more severe and frequent.

Scientists Studying Extreme Winds And Wildfires Environment Scientists Studying Extreme Winds And Wildfires Scientists Studying Extreme Winds And Wildfires Audio will be available later today. Firefighters in California are bracing for more unusually strong winds in the days ahead. Scientists are studying whether these types of wind events are getting more severe and frequent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor