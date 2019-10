U.K. Set For Dec. 12 Election Britain will go back to the polls on Dec. 12 to elect a new Parliament. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sebastian Payne of the Financial Times.

U.K. Set For Dec. 12 Election Europe U.K. Set For Dec. 12 Election U.K. Set For Dec. 12 Election Audio will be available later today. Britain will go back to the polls on Dec. 12 to elect a new Parliament. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sebastian Payne of the Financial Times. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor