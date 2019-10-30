Note: That $1 Million Bill Isn't Real

The Lincoln Journal Star reports a man in Nebraska tried to open a bank account with a $1 million bill. Bank tellers told him it wasn't real but he didn't believe them.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Once upon a time, the largest U.S. bill ever issued for public circulation was the $10,000 bill. Today, if somebody were to give you a bill larger than 100, you should be skeptical. The Lincoln Journal Star reports a man in Nebraska tried to open a checking account with a $1 million bill. Bank tellers told him it wasn't real. He disagreed and left the bank without an account but with his fake currency.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.