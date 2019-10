Monster-Maker Rick Baker On 'Metamorphosis' Monster-maker Rick Baker has won seven Academy Awards for his work in films like An American Werewolf in London and Men in Black. Metamorphosis is a new two-volume book that chronicles his work.

Monster-Maker Rick Baker On 'Metamorphosis' Movies Monster-Maker Rick Baker On 'Metamorphosis' Monster-Maker Rick Baker On 'Metamorphosis' Audio will be available later today. Monster-maker Rick Baker has won seven Academy Awards for his work in films like An American Werewolf in London and Men in Black. Metamorphosis is a new two-volume book that chronicles his work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor