Accessibility links
A Jazz Vocal Sampler: From Gospel, to Salsa, to Three-Part "Close" Harmony. Jazz Night in America offers a three-artist sampler of vocalists. Get introduced to the gospel roots of Quiana Lynell, the salsa stylings of Jeremy Bosch and the harmonizing trio Duchess.

Jazz Night In America: The Radio ProgramJazz Night In America: The Radio Program
Enlarge this image

From left to right: Quianna Lynell, Jeremy Bosch and trio Duchess. Eye Wander; Fer Casillas; Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the Artists hide caption

toggle caption
Eye Wander; Fer Casillas; Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the Artists

From left to right: Quianna Lynell, Jeremy Bosch and trio Duchess.

Eye Wander; Fer Casillas; Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the Artists

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Take Three: Three Different Styles of Jazz Vocalists

Take Three: Three Different Styles of Jazz Vocalists

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/774836857/775129222" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Christopher Johnson

No jazz instrument is more personal — or relatable — than the human voice. Jazz singers come in every conceivable style, each with their own expressive signature. This episode of Jazz Night in America offers a chance to spend time with some of the brightest newer voices in the genre.

We'll get to know Quiana Lynell, who made a name for herself in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La. before winning the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. We'll check in with Jeremy Bosch, lead singer of the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and a bandleader with his own busy profile in Latin jazz. Finally, a three-for-one deal in Duchess, the harmonizing vocal trio composed of Amy Cervini, Hilary Gardner and Melissa Stylianou.

All of these artists were caught in performance recently at Dizzy's Club, which has taken pride in showcasing all manner of jazz singers over the years. In Lynell, Bosch and the women of Duchess, we have a shining illustration of the range of talent stepping on and off the stage.

Musicians:

Quiana Lynell's band

Quiana Lynell, voice; Alex Wintz, guitar; Willerm Delisfort, piano; Noah Young, bass; Joe Dyson, drums.

Jeremy Bosch's band:

Jeremy Bosch, vocals and flute; Felipe Fournier, vibraphone and vocals; Yeissonn Villamar, piano; Daniel Torres, bass; Marcos López, timbales and vocals; Marcos Torres, conga and vocals.

Duchess:

Hilary Gardner, vocals; Melissa Stylianou, vocals; Amy Cervini, vocals; Michael Cabe, piano; Jesse Lewis, guitar; Matt Aronoff, bass; Jared Schonig; drums; Jeff Lederer, tenor sax; Anat Cohen, clarinet.

Credits:

Host: Christian McBride; Producer: Christpher Johnson; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Recording Engineer: Rob Macomber; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Producers: Anya Grundman, Gabrielle Armand and Amy Niles; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Latin

Rio Mira: Tiny Desk Concert

Rio Mira plays a Tiny Desk Concert (Shuran Huang/NPR). Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Shuran Huang/NPR

Tiny Desk

Rio Mira

Rio Mira's music celebrates life along the river that separates Ecuador and Colombia: soft breezes, loving friends, the embrace of Africa and lots of festejando!

Y La Bamba: Tiny Desk Concert

Y La Bamba plays a Tiny Desk Concert (Shuran Huang/NPR). Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Shuran Huang/NPR

Tiny Desk

Y La Bamba

Y La Bamba returns for its second Tiny Desk performance with a revised musical vision.

iLe: Tiny Desk Concert

iLe plays a Tiny Desk Concert on July 23, 2019 (Olivia Falcigno/NPR). Olivia Falcigno/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Olivia Falcigno/NPR

Tiny Desk

iLe

The Calle 13 veteran, fresh off her appearance at demonstrations in Puerto Rico, performs three songs that rage with revolutionary intensity.

LADAMA: Tiny Desk Concert

LADAMA performs a Tiny Desk Concert on April 11, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

LADAMA

The group unites sounds from Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela, with a dash of New York City thrown in.

Andrea Cruz: Tiny Desk Concert

Andrea Cruz performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 4, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Andrea Cruz

The singer from Puerto Rico is part of a movement on the island that emphasizes largely acoustic instruments and a folk-based approach to interpreting life before and after the hurricane of 2017.

Alejandro Escovedo: Tiny Desk Concert

Alejandro Escovedo performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 16, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Alejandro Escovedo

The veteran rocker and a backup band from Italy play songs from their album The Crossing, chronicling an American Dream of rock and roll and Beat poetry.

The Pedrito Martinez Group: Tiny Desk Concert

Pedrito Martinez performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 16, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

The Pedrito Martinez Group

The Afro-Cuban percussionist mesmerizes with his almost otherworldly talent on congas.

Lau Noah: Tiny Desk Concert

Lau Noah performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 10, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Lau Noah

There's a magical aura that surrounds Lau Noah as she sits behind the Tiny Desk and unspools thought-provoking story-songs.

Miguel Zenón feat. Spektral Quartet: Tiny Desk Concert

Miguel Zenón feat. Spektral Quartet performs a Tiny Desk on Nov. 6, 2018 (Heather Kim/NPR). Heather Kim/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Heather Kim/NPR

Tiny Desk

Miguel Zenón feat. Spektral Quartet

The saxophonist is a big thinker whose mesmerizing compositions chronicle the music of his native Puerto Rico with the help of an adventurous jazz quartet.

Back To Top