Take Three: Three Different Styles of Jazz Vocalists

No jazz instrument is more personal — or relatable — than the human voice. Jazz singers come in every conceivable style, each with their own expressive signature. This episode of Jazz Night in America offers a chance to spend time with some of the brightest newer voices in the genre.

We'll get to know Quiana Lynell, who made a name for herself in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La. before winning the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. We'll check in with Jeremy Bosch, lead singer of the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and a bandleader with his own busy profile in Latin jazz. Finally, a three-for-one deal in Duchess, the harmonizing vocal trio composed of Amy Cervini, Hilary Gardner and Melissa Stylianou.

All of these artists were caught in performance recently at Dizzy's Club, which has taken pride in showcasing all manner of jazz singers over the years. In Lynell, Bosch and the women of Duchess, we have a shining illustration of the range of talent stepping on and off the stage.

Musicians:

Quiana Lynell's band

Quiana Lynell, voice; Alex Wintz, guitar; Willerm Delisfort, piano; Noah Young, bass; Joe Dyson, drums.

Jeremy Bosch's band:

Jeremy Bosch, vocals and flute; Felipe Fournier, vibraphone and vocals; Yeissonn Villamar, piano; Daniel Torres, bass; Marcos López, timbales and vocals; Marcos Torres, conga and vocals.

Duchess:

Hilary Gardner, vocals; Melissa Stylianou, vocals; Amy Cervini, vocals; Michael Cabe, piano; Jesse Lewis, guitar; Matt Aronoff, bass; Jared Schonig; drums; Jeff Lederer, tenor sax; Anat Cohen, clarinet.

Credits:

Host: Christian McBride; Producer: Christpher Johnson; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Recording Engineer: Rob Macomber; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Producers: Anya Grundman, Gabrielle Armand and Amy Niles; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.