Accessibility links
Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage Touring in support of Steady On (30th Anniversary Acoustic Edition), Shawn Colvin came back to Mountain Stage, where she first appeared in August 1988.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Shawn Colvin Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Shawn Colvin

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Shawn Colvin On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/774844834/774857422" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Lavender

Back in the mid-1980s, contemporary folk hero Shawn Colvin and multi-instrumentalist/producer John Leventhal co-wrote what Colvin called "Steely Dan horn-rimmed pop songs." That combination — Colvin's poetic, confessional lyrics and percussive guitar ladled into Leventhal's rich stream of melodic music — created her landmark debut album, Steady On, which won the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

Touring in support of Steady On (30th Anniversary Acoustic Edition), Colvin came back to Mountain Stage (where she first appeared in August 1988) to celebrate her milestone debut album. Also on the bill was a long-time friend and collaborator, Lucy Kaplansky, who joins Colvin on stage in this set.

Guest host Kathy Mattea praises Colvin's body of work, which includes 12 albums, three Grammy awards and a book, noting that "Sunny Came Home," her game-changing smash, "knocked a generation off their feet, including me and all my friends."

Colvin plows straight ahead into two of her masterful love-gone-wrong songs, "Steady On" and "Shotgun Down the Avalanche." She tells the audience that the latter song was inspired by overhearing a girl on the street tell her mother, "Oh, mom, don't have an avalanche." Colvin said she loved the word and recognized the real feel of natural disasters as a metaphor for relationships.

"Cry Like An Angel," another Leventhal co-write and a nod to the complications of navigating home, follows. Colvin's voice, which Mattea describes as "a juxtaposition of sensitively and toughness," is on full display vocally, lyrically and in her expressive guitar playing on "Ricochet in Time." She began writing the song in San Francisco while still working in a stained glass store and finished it in New York City, the place where she started her musical career in the 1980s.

"Ricochet in time to the music / You just pick a day and I'm in / A new destination / I crawled up from the sewer / For something that was truer / Than I intended / I ended up on my knees / In this big city I was befriended / I transcended," she sings in the song.

One of several talented guests on Colvin's first album, Lucy Kaplansky, an acclaimed singer-songwriter in her own right, joins Colvin for a spirited version of "Diamond In The Rough," a song they sang together 30 years ago. Colvin, who has recorded 14 albums, throws a cool classic country curveball to close things out, singing "Til I Get It Right," a song popularized by Tammy Wynette and that Colvin included on her 2015 album, Uncovered.

Colvin will round out 2019 on a co-headlining tour with Mary Chapin Carpenter, followed by an extensive tour of Steady On (30th Anniversary) in the spring of 2020.

Set List:

  • "Steady On"
  • "Shotgun Down the Avalanche"
  • "Cry Like An Angel"
  • "Ricochet In Time"
  • "Diamond In The Rough"
  • "Til I Get It Right"
[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Beth Nielsen Chapman, versatile veteran and creative queen of the Nashville songwriting scene, makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1994.

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/771904772/772209024" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On Aug. 4, 2019, the power couple made their fourth appearance together on Mountain Stage performing songs off their new Rounder Records release, Echo In the Valley.

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/770611387/770731426" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

T-Mart Rounders onstage at Augusta Heritage Festival. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Members of T-Mart Rounders perform at the Augusta Heritage Festival.

T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/768534461/768570765" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward performing on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Hunter and Woodward's firecracker set features this accidental duo popping off magnetic sparks on five songs from their latest record, Music! Music! Music!

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/766209676/766615682" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

Catherine Russell on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Making her fifth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2006, Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell treated the audience to songs off her latest album, Alone Together.

Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/763730543/763812516" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Listen to the master storyteller pay tribute to Guy Clark and perform an unreleased song that he wrote for the upcoming play, Coal Country.

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/762733244/762786255" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Playing songs off their album, All The Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan prove two voices and two guitars can make a one-band folk revival.

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/759836073/759851685" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes perform for Mountain Stage in 1993. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Violent Femmes released its tenth studio album, Hotel Last Resort, in July 2019. To mark the occasion, we feature a frenetic, acoustic Mountain Stage performance from 1993.

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/757851487/757866642" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Teitur On Mountain Stage

Teitur Lassen Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Teitur On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Teitur Lassen's fertile imagination has cooked up savory, soul-baring songs cut by Seal, Corrine Bailey Rae and Mandy Patinkin.

Teitur On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753215135/753219473" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage

The now Nashville-based Josh Rouse strolls back for his third visit to Mountain Stage, making himself right at home during a four-song set.

Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/751542744/751732171" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top