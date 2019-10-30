Nationals Beat Astros 6-2 To Win The 2019 World Series

Eric Gay/AP
The Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, putting his team ahead for the first time in the game.
The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series in Houston.
It is the Nationals' first championship since the franchise moved to Washington D.C. in 2005.
The Nationals are also the first team to win the World Series by winning four games as the visiting team.
Washington won despite being dominated by Houston starter Zack Greinke for better than six innings. They scored all of their runs in the last three innings.
The last time a Washington baseball team won the World Series was 1924, when they were called the Senators.
Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting an RBI single for the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series.
