D.C. Celebrates World Series Win Washington baseball fans crowded into Nationals Park to watch their team win the World Series despite the rain and the game being in Houston.

D.C. Celebrates World Series Win Sports D.C. Celebrates World Series Win D.C. Celebrates World Series Win Audio will be available later today. Washington baseball fans crowded into Nationals Park to watch their team win the World Series despite the rain and the game being in Houston. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor