'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Composer Says It's A Halloween Movie

People debate whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie. Music composer Danny Elfman told USA Today it's a Halloween movie to him.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THIS IS HALLOWEEN")

DANNY ELFMAN: (Singing) This is Halloween. This is Halloween. Halloween, Halloween.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Since its release in 1993, fans of the film "The Nightmare Before Christmas" have debated whether this is a Christmas or a Halloween movie. We may finally be closer to an answer. The composer who wrote all the music for "Nightmare Before Christmas," Danny Elfman, talked about it with USA Today. Build in some movie time after trick-or-treating tonight because Elfman says 'tis the season. (Imitating evil laughter).

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.