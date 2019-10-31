Accessibility links
Amanda Seales On 'Insecure' And 'Small Doeses' Amanda Seales is perhaps best known for her role as Tiffany in HBO's 'Insecure,' but the actress and stand-up comedian has been busy the last few years. She hosts the comedy game show, 'Smart, Funny, And Black,' and her first stand-up special, 'I Be Knowin'' came to HBO earlier this year. Now Seales is out with a book, 'Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use,' full of life advice. Seales and Sam Sanders talked about the success of 'Insecure,' what it means for black shows on TV and who her comedy is for.
Actress And Comedian Amanda Seales On 'Insecure' And Her Book, 'Small Doses'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Comedian Amanda Seales attends HBO's "I Be Knowin'" NYC Screening with Amanda Seales at The Roxy Hotel Cinema on January 23, 2019 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO
Amanda Seales is perhaps best known for her role as Tiffany in HBO's Insecure, but the actress and stand-up comedian has been busy the last few years. She hosts the comedy game show Smart, Funny, And Black, and her first stand-up special I Be Knowin' came to HBO earlier this year. Now Seales is out with a book, Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use, full of life advice. Seales and Sam Sanders talked about the success of Insecure, what it means for black shows on TV, why she wrote a book and who her comedy is for.

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.