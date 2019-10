President Trump Continues Effort To Name Whistleblower Efforts continue to name the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Some Republicans are seeking to surface the name, and Trump wants to face his accuser.

Efforts continue to name the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Some Republicans are seeking to surface the name, and Trump wants to face his accuser.