Hear 'Copernicus Crater,' The First Single From Duster's First Record In 20 Years

YouTube

After hovering at the edges of the collective consciousness for a couple decades, Duster is touching back down on Earth. The slowcore band that Stereogum once called "your favorite indie band's favorite indie band" recently announced a forthcoming self-titled album, its first in 20 years; today, the band has released "Copernicus Crater."

Duster released a couple albums in the late '90s and early 2000s before more or less disappearing, only to have its music gain a cult following by a new generation. Last year, the band began to re-emerge, playing a handful of sold-out shows and reissuing its catalog via Numero Group.

"Copernicus Crater" is a fuzzy, droning track that careens through moments of urgency and contemplation. Like all of Duster, it was recorded live in band member Clay Parton's garage; the lo-fi production wraps the song in the tender spaciousness that characterized the band's early music while hinting at its evolution.

Duster is out Dec. 13 via Mudguts.