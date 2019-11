Mississippi Governor Election Preview Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, and Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood are vying to be the state's next governor in Tuesday's election. Some say the race is surprisingly competitive.

Mississippi Governor Election Preview Politics Mississippi Governor Election Preview Mississippi Governor Election Preview Audio will be available later today. Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, and Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood are vying to be the state's next governor in Tuesday's election. Some say the race is surprisingly competitive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor