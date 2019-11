Smashing Pumpkins In Tennessee Gatlinburg is home to North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, and they're inviting visitors to hurl old pumpkins over the bridge's 150-foot drop.

Gatlinburg is home to North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, and they're inviting visitors to hurl old pumpkins over the bridge's 150-foot drop.