How Volodymyr Zelenskiy Came To Be President Of Ukraine We profile the man who was on the other end of that infamous July 25 phone call with President Trump — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

How Volodymyr Zelenskiy Came To Be President Of Ukraine Europe How Volodymyr Zelenskiy Came To Be President Of Ukraine How Volodymyr Zelenskiy Came To Be President Of Ukraine Audio will be available later today. We profile the man who was on the other end of that infamous July 25 phone call with President Trump — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor